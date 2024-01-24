El Pimpi in Marbella

By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 24 Jan 2024 • 11:35

Malaga's famous bodega Photo: El Pimpi

The famous Malaga bodega El Pimpi is opening a restaurant in Marbella this summer. El Pimpi, one of the most traditional establishments in Malaga, will leave the provincial capital for the first time to open on the Costa del Sol.

It will be in Marbella, in the Puente Romano hotel, and the opening is planned for before the summer, according to the managers of the iconic establishment in reports on social media.

El Pimpi occupies an old 18th century manor house, built on an old Roman road. It was in 1971 when it was converted into this bodega. The traditional bodega is divided into different rooms and patios, each with a particular atmosphere that makes it unique.

El Pimpi is one of the most emblematic places in Malaga and in its more than 40 years of existence it has become a meeting place for all the people of Malaga, young and old, and a place that all tourists want to visit when they come to the city. And in 2024 it will be coming to Marbella.