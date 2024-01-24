Hero policemen save a man’s life in Tabernas

By Jennifer Popplewell • Published: 24 Jan 2024 • 13:14

Thanks to the Policia Local the man is expected to make a full recovery Credit: Shutterstock/1109410676

Policemen in Almeria have saved the life of an elderly man that was in a serious condition but locked in his home in Tabernas.

Reports have emerged that on the afternoon of Sunday, January 21, the Tabernas Police saved the life of an elderly man who was unable to leave his house. They received a phone call from the man’s sister who was worried about the situation as she had not seen him for two days.

Police checked to see if neighbours had seen him recently but did not find anyone who could account for him since early Saturday morning, January 20. Authorities then knocked on the door of the house and called the neighbour by name repeatedly but did not receive any response.

Since the door of the house was quite old, and with the consent of the family members they forced it open.

Inside was the owner in a very serious state of health. Ambulances were called and quickly arrived at the scene to provide medical assistance. According to the information provided by the family, the man is now progressing favourably after his admission to the Torrecardenas University Hospital.