Irish fugitive captured on the Costa Blanca

By John Ensor • Published: 24 Jan 2024 • 17:34

Arrested man in handcuffs. Credit: ronstik/Shutterstock.com

An Irish national has been arrested by authorities in Spain after they received a tip off from a member of the public.

On December 15, the Guardia Civil in Teulada, Alicante, apprehended an Irish fugitive, wanted under a European arrest warrant for eight counts of drug trafficking and illegal possession of weapons. The arrest was made possible thanks to an anonymous tip-off.

Tip-off leads to arrest

The Guardia Civil received an anonymous lead on December 12 about the criminal’s presence in Benissa and its vicinity.

The individual was under a European Arrest and Surrender Order (OEDE), facing eight charges relating to drug trafficking and illegal weapon possession.

The Moraira Guardia Civil Main Post, along with the Escapees from Justice Team of the Central Operational Unit (UCO), spearheaded the investigation. They were assisted by colleagues from the Calp Company.

Strategic operation and capture

Agents from Moraira implemented a strategic operation to track down people and vehicles, aimed at locating the fugitive.

On December 15, during a routine citizen security check in Teulada, they identified a vehicle carrying the wanted individual.

The fugitive attempted to mislead the officers with a doctored photo ID. However, the Guardia Civil officers spotted the deception before arresting him.

Charges and extradition process

The fugitive was not only detained under the OEDE issued by Irish judicial authorities but also faces new charges for document falsification.

Following his arrest, he was presented before the Denia guard court, where the magistrate ordered his provisional imprisonment pending extradition proceedings.

This arrest not only underscores the importance of international cooperation in tackling crime but also highlights the crucial role of community vigilance in apprehending fugitives.