Lucky in Lorca: Record-breaking €10.6 million lotto win

By Catherine McGeer • Published: 24 Jan 2024 • 15:29

Fortune Strikes in Lorca Image: Shutterstock/ TopMicrobialStock

A resident of Lorca has secured the largest prize ever distributed by Bonoloto, walking away with an impressive €10.6 million. The winning ticket, holding the only first-category match with six correct numbers, was purchased at the San Diego shopping centre.

Mystery Surrounds Lorca’s Newest Millionaire

The ticket was Issued for the January 17 draw through the official online platform of Loterías y Apuestas del Estado.

The identity of the winner remains unknown, but the San Diego shopping centre’s lottery shop has become a bustling hub, attracting numerous curious onlookers eager to uncover the identity of Lorca’s newfound millionaire. The popularity of Bonoloto has increased, with increased ticket sales fuelled by recent big wins throughout the country. This draw, often considered the ‘little brother’ of Loterías, enjoys widespread popularity due to its affordability and occasionally substantial prizes, as exemplified by this recent record-breaking win.

