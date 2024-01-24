Mature tourism preferred over youth partying

By John Smith •
Published: 24 Jan 2024 • 11:03
Mayor Llabrés in the centre of the discussion group
Credit: Palma Council
The mayor of Palma, Jaime Martínez Llabrés, was in Madrid on the morning of January 23 to take part in the 12th Exceltur Forum, prior to the start of the Fitur tourism fair.
As part of a panel of representatives of different areas involved in tourism, he said that the Government should give financial assistance to those areas looking to encourage mature tourists.
To this end, he wants to see the area of the Platja de Palma being remodelled to drive out the youth culture of late night drinking and partying but this can only be done if money is made available to support the council’s aims.
Without obvious irony, he explained that the “Platja de Palma has generated wealth for decades for the whole of Spain; Therefore, the time has come for the Government of Spain to take action on the matter and invest public funds to turn things around.”
He also wants to see the creation of a commissioner for the regeneration of mature tourist areas and has offered that Palma be its headquarters, with Platja de Palma as a pilot project.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Married to Ophelia in Gibraltar in 1978, John has spent much of his life travelling on security print and minting business and visited every continent except Antarctica.
Having retired several years ago, the couple moved to their house in Estepona and John became a regular news writer for the EWN Media Group taking particular interest in Finance, Gibraltar and Costa del Sol Social Scene.
Currently he is acting as Editorial Consultant for the paper helping to shape its future development.
Share your story with us by emailing newsdesk@euroweeklynews.com, by calling +34 951 38 61 61 or by messaging our Facebook page www.facebook.com/EuroWeeklyNews
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Website
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.