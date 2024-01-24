Mature tourism preferred over youth partying

By John Smith • Published: 24 Jan 2024 • 11:03

Mayor Llabrés in the centre of the discussion group Credit: Palma Council

The mayor of Palma, Jaime Martínez Llabrés, was in Madrid on the morning of January 23 to take part in the 12th Exceltur Forum, prior to the start of the Fitur tourism fair.

Demanding Government funding

As part of a panel of representatives of different areas involved in tourism, he said that the Government should give financial assistance to those areas looking to encourage mature tourists.

To this end, he wants to see the area of the Platja de Palma being remodelled to drive out the youth culture of late night drinking and partying but this can only be done if money is made available to support the council’s aims.

Without obvious irony, he explained that the “Platja de Palma has generated wealth for decades for the whole of Spain; Therefore, the time has come for the Government of Spain to take action on the matter and invest public funds to turn things around.”

Palma to be a pilot project

He also wants to see the creation of a commissioner for the regeneration of mature tourist areas and has offered that Palma be its headquarters, with Platja de Palma as a pilot project.