Mijas cancer charity organises a walk to raise money

Published: 24 Jan 2024 • 9:50
Walk in the mountains for charity
A Mijas cancer charity has organised a walk through the mountains. The Solidarity Route Sierra de Mijas, organised by the Mijas delegation of the Spanish Association Against Cancer, will take place on Sunday January 28 at 11am. The meeting point is the quarry of Los Arenales.
“It is a family route, very simple so that the elderly, children and pets can come and spend a pleasant morning taking advantage of the good weather. The route is not very long, we want to get to Jarapalos, it is between 2 and 3 kilometres”, said the president of the Association, Lola Sanchís.
If you are interested in participating, you can sign up here. The donation will be just €1, which will go to research, as Sanchís said: “This year we want to focus all the strength of the association on research because, unfortunately, more and more cases of cancer are being detected and, moreover, in very young people, and we are financing several research projects that are very important and have already made a lot of progress”.
The association points out that the route is suitable for everyone, but gives some advice. “Take water, clothes and footwear suitable for walking and we will also give them a small gift from the association so that they can take it during the route,” Sanchís concluded.
