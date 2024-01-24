Mrs Caldicot’s Cabbage War

By Jennifer Popplewell •
Published: 24 Jan 2024 • 21:56
Lights!
Credit: Shutterstock/728593621
Theatre group, ‘The Indalo Players’ will perform their very special 25th anniversary performance, a comedy by kind permission of Vernon Coleman.
Dates for the diary! Performed in Bedar on March 8 and 9, in Arboleas on March 15 and 16, and in Los Gallardos on March 22 and 23, the story follows the not so aged widow, Thelma Caldicot, who is coerced into a rest-home by her manipulative son and daughter-in-law after the death of her bullying husband.
Apathy turns to anger and then action as the medication is discarded and Thelma discovers her mettle. She and her aged cohorts stage a rebellion but the result is something nobody envisaged!
Tickets are €10 and can be purchased at many local shops, including Total Entertainment, La Farmacia, and Olive properties. All proceeds will go to local charities.
Don’t miss out on this incredible event. For more information contact +34 629 252 292 .
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Jennifer is a proud northerner from Sheffield, England, who is currently living in Spain. She loves swimming in rivers, talking to the stars and eating luxurious chocolate.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Website
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.