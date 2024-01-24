Mrs Caldicot’s Cabbage War

By Jennifer Popplewell • Published: 24 Jan 2024 • 21:56

Lights! Credit: Shutterstock/728593621

Theatre group, ‘The Indalo Players’ will perform their very special 25th anniversary performance, a comedy by kind permission of Vernon Coleman.

Dates for the diary! Performed in Bedar on March 8 and 9, in Arboleas on March 15 and 16, and in Los Gallardos on March 22 and 23, the story follows the not so aged widow, Thelma Caldicot, who is coerced into a rest-home by her manipulative son and daughter-in-law after the death of her bullying husband.

Apathy turns to anger and then action as the medication is discarded and Thelma discovers her mettle. She and her aged cohorts stage a rebellion but the result is something nobody envisaged!

Tickets are €10 and can be purchased at many local shops, including Total Entertainment, La Farmacia, and Olive properties. All proceeds will go to local charities.

Don’t miss out on this incredible event. For more information contact +34 629 252 292 .