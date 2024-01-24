Nerja’s international history group

By Catherine McGeer • Published: 24 Jan 2024 • 16:30

Expat Residents Passionate about History Image: Nerja Town Hall

IN a lively gathering at the Centro Cultural Villa de Nerja, the Nerja History Group hosted its first conference of the year, focusing on the renowned Spanish historical figure, El Cid. The association, comprising foreign residents passionate about Spain’s history, regularly organises events and talks in English. The conference saw a significant turnout and had the honour of hosting Ana María Muñoz, the Delegate Councillor for Foreign Residents.

Christina Sinclair Recognized for Dedicated Efforts at Successful Event

Addressing the audience in English, Muñoz commended the attendees for their keen interest in Spanish history, particularly Nerja‘s. She conveyed greetings from Mayor José Alberto Armijo and pledged the town’s ongoing support for such events. Muñoz also took a moment to acknowledge the dedicated efforts of Christina Sinclair, the coordinator of Nerja History Group. The successful event highlighted the community’s enthusiasm for exploring and appreciating Spain’s historical legacy.

For more Axarquia news and events click here