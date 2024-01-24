New Ambassador for Vera

By Jennifer Popplewell • Published: 24 Jan 2024 • 20:53

Ignacio Martin Lerma Credit: Ayuntamiento de Vera

Ignacio Martin Lerma, the renowned archaeologist and scientific disseminator from the town Vera will now be its ambassador for the new tourism promotion campaign.

On Wednesday, January 24, Vera presented its new promotion campaign, which will be led by none other than homegrown hero, Ignacio Martín Lerma, who will be used as the main image of the project.

The mayor of the town, Alfonso Garcia, stated that: “for us, Ignacio is the ideal prescriber to promote all the tourist segments of Vera: cultural tourism, family tourism, nature, active tourism, sun and beach, etc., since it conveys credibility and reality to the campaign, helping through its image and great media impact, to sell the tourist charms of Vera, contributing to enhance and improve the tourist brand of our destination.”

Young, multidisciplinary and highly prepared, Ignacio is one of the best in his field, and his unmissable talent has earned him many highly valued recognitions and awards.