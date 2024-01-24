Orihuela and Pilar de la Horadada join forces.

By Anna Ellis •
Orihuela and Pilar de la Horadada have joined together to request more support for the Guardia Civil.
Both towns agree that the Government should increase the number of agents serving in the eastern area, especially during the summer when the population significantly rises. T
Pilar de la Horadada’s mayor, José María Pérez, has acknowledged the valuable work of the Guardia Civil based in the Torre barracks, always available “to serve the population.”
He expressed gratitude for their constant interest in the well-being of the community.
Orihuela’s mayor, Pepe Vegara, has stressed the importance of having a larger Civil Guard team to enhance security in the coastal area.
This, he believes, directly impacts the perception of the municipality as a safe tourist destination.
The Orihuela City Council, led by Councilor Mónica Pastor in the Citizen Security area, will communicate and reinforce these requests not only to the Torre de la Horadada Civil Guard but also to other positions in Aspe, San Miguel, Jacarilla, Almoradí, and Callosa.
Together, these locations cover Orihuela Costa, Torremendo, Virgen del Camino, La Murada, San Bartolomé, Barbarroja, and Entrenaranjos.
