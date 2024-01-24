Raise a glass for charity: Burns night celebration

By Catherine McGeer • Published: 24 Jan 2024 • 15:20

Raise a Glass for a Good Cause Image: Shutterstock/ CKP1001

JOIN the festivities as Axarquia Animal Rescue and Riogordo Royal British Legion come together to commemorate the birth of Scotland’s national poet, Robert Burns. The charity Burns night is set to take place on Thursday, January 25, starting at 7 pm, hosted at O’Neil’s Irish Bar in Puente don Manuel.

Event Details and Venue Information

Attendees can anticipate a delightful evening featuring an impressive menu, surprises, and the warm ambiance of a fantastic venue. It’s an opportunity to enjoy the celebration while contributing to a good cause.

Pre-booking is essential, and tickets are available for €30 per person. This includes a welcoming glass of cava and a toast with whisky. To secure your spot and support these two local charities, contact Peter via WhatsApp at 633 125 681 or email rbl.riogordo@gmail.com / axarquia-rescue@hotmail.com.

The dress code is smart attire with an optional touch of tartan to add to the lively atmosphere. Don’t miss out on this special evening filled with merriment and goodwill.

