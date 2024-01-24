Recent news in brief from Mallorca

By John Smith • Published: 24 Jan 2024 • 20:05

Unveiling the accolade Credit: Calvia Council

Catch up with some of the more interesting snippets of information from Mallorca.

Award winner

The IES Bendinat in Calvia has received the prestigious Label FrancÉducation which is a recognition from the French Ministry of Foreign Affairs to the centres of education that promote the French language and culture, allowing students to explore various subjects in this language.

Street fires

The Palma Local Police have advised that on January 23, they received reports of four separate street container fires happening within a few minutes of each other with some damage done to vehicles and buildings. The National Police are now investigating as the fires appear deliberate.

Illegal races

There has been an outbreak of young males on motorbikes in Sant Llorenç and Son Servera taking part in illegal street racing in front of pre-advised crowds at night as well as general reckless driving during the day. Local Police have identified a number of those involved.

Christmas thief

A person nicknamed ‘The Christmas Thief’ because of their December activity in Mallorca has been arrested by the Guardia Civil. A huge amount of stolen property which includes 40 watches and 35 mobile phones as well as jewellery has been recovered and will be returned to owners.

No holiday

An estimated 138 local shops in Palma stayed closed on Saturday January 20 as a protest against a decision to decide not to declare that day (the Feast of Sant Sebastià, Palma’s patron saint) a Public holiday, so those shops that did stay open probably saw increased sales.

Top school

Down from 20th place last year, Col·legi Sant Pere in Palma was voted number 23 in the list of best Spanish schools prepared by the online platform Mi Cole based on reviews and opinions on parents of children either attending or looking for schools throughout the country.