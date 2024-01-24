Trending:

By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 24 Jan 2024 • 17:55

In self defence Photo: Benalmadena Town Hall

On March 23, the sports centre of Arroyo de la Miel is hosting a self-defence course for women, covering basic techniques of how to deal with an attack. The course will be free of charge, all that is required is a donation of two kilos of non-perishable food, which will be donated to the group Las Libélulas.

The Councillor for Sports, Alejandro Carretero, accompanied by the Councillor for Equality, Jésica Trujillo, presented details of an intensive self-defence course for women which has been promoted by the Town Hall.

The course will be given by Maximiliano Montiel and Román Luengo, both instructors from the local Doyang Taekwondo club, which has great international prestige.

During the presentation of the initiative at a press conference, Carretero explained that the idea came from the two councillors, in collaboration with the women’s associations in Benalmádena, who expressed a need for its implementation.

