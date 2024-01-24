Sexist tweet against President backfires

By John Smith • Published: 24 Jan 2024 • 12:00

Marga Prohens received universal support Credit: Marga Prohens X

No matter how opposed one may be to a political party or its members, that are certain boundaries which really shouldn’t be crossed and if they are, they simply undermine the argument.

Sexist tweet

On January 21, a former candidate for the local political party MÉS per Palma posted a tweet which when translated said about Balearic President Marga Prohens “the only thing she needs to continue governing is to perform oral sex on those from Vox.”

Needless to say, this did not find favour with anyone in the public eye and after receiving significant criticism and suggestions that his comments amounted to a form of sexist violence, the person responsible apologised and deleted the tweet making it clear that he was acting as a private individual not a representative of any political party.

He than asked that people to stop running a campaign against him although he also thanked those who had shown their support.

Dignified response

The response from Marga Prohens to the original tweet was as follows;

“The attacks of those who call themselves democrats, but do not accept the electoral results; of those who call themselves feminists, but when faced with a lack of arguments they resort to masculinity; of those who call themselves progressives, but always attack freedom to impose certain ideas, they only make us even stronger.

“Stronger because the majority of the citizens of the Balearic Islands asked precisely to banish these attitudes and stronger because every day there are more who ask us to persevere and intensify the change that they forcefully demanded of us.

“We will continue with the change and complying with the word given, with excitement!”