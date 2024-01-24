Sexist tweet against President backfires

By John Smith •
Published: 24 Jan 2024 • 12:00
Marga Prohens received universal support
Credit: Marga Prohens X
No matter how opposed one may be to a political party or its members, that are certain boundaries which really shouldn’t be crossed and if they are, they simply undermine the argument.
On January 21, a former candidate for the local political party MÉS per Palma posted a tweet which when translated said about Balearic President Marga Prohens “the only thing she needs to continue governing is to perform oral sex on those from Vox.”
Needless to say, this did not find favour with anyone in the public eye and after receiving significant criticism and suggestions that his comments amounted to a form of sexist violence, the person responsible apologised and deleted the tweet making it clear that he was acting as a private individual not a representative of any political party.
He than asked that people to stop running a campaign against him although he also thanked those who had shown their support.
The response from Marga Prohens to the original tweet was as follows;
“The attacks of those who call themselves democrats, but do not accept the electoral results; of those who call themselves feminists, but when faced with a lack of arguments they resort to masculinity; of those who call themselves progressives, but always attack freedom to impose certain ideas, they only make us even stronger.
“Stronger because the majority of the citizens of the Balearic Islands asked precisely to banish these attitudes and stronger because every day there are more who ask us to persevere and intensify the change that they forcefully demanded of us.
“We will continue with the change and complying with the word given, with excitement!”
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Married to Ophelia in Gibraltar in 1978, John has spent much of his life travelling on security print and minting business and visited every continent except Antarctica.
Having retired several years ago, the couple moved to their house in Estepona and John became a regular news writer for the EWN Media Group taking particular interest in Finance, Gibraltar and Costa del Sol Social Scene.
Currently he is acting as Editorial Consultant for the paper helping to shape its future development.
Share your story with us by emailing newsdesk@euroweeklynews.com, by calling +34 951 38 61 61 or by messaging our Facebook page www.facebook.com/EuroWeeklyNews
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
Website
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.