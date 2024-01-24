Stop for the swan! ‘Hot Fuzz’ comes to life.

By Jennifer Popplewell • Published: 24 Jan 2024 • 19:49

Cue the comedy music Credit: Devizes Police / SWNS

“It’s about two foot tall, long slender neck, kinda orange and black bill.” “Anything else?” “Well…. it’s a swan”

A scene from an iconic British film came to life last week on Friday, January 19, after police in the UK ended up chasing a lost swan across a dual carriageway.

The sight sparks a flashback straight out of the 2007 film, ‘Hot Fuzz’, where Simon Pegg’s character was sent out to catch a swan, resulting in a hilarious farce.

Police were called for assistance after the swan refused to move, staying sat on the southbound carriageway of the A361, just north of Devizes, Wilts.

A spokesperson for the force stated that: “Our proactive Roads Policing Unit thankfully came across this cygnet (swan) sitting on the southbound carriageway of the A361. Devizes Neighbourhood Team attended with a van and the swan was very deftly handled by the RPU sergeant, placed in the van, and released on The Crammer.”

This real-life rescue ended on a happy note as the police acted swiftly, blocking traffic and protecting the bird from any harm. It was then transported to a release area, The Crammer river, where it is now doing well.