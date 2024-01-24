By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 24 Jan 2024 • 15:52

Torremolinos at Fitur Photo: Torremolinos Town Hall

Torremolinos aims to become ‘the best days of the year’ in its new tourist promotional campaign at Fitur, the International Tourism Fair.

The Mayor, Margarita del Cid, has been in charge of the launch of the promotion, which has a double objective. On the one hand, it is a thank you to all those who consider Torremolinos their home, it is also an invitation to, “experience the best days of the year, to share, to experience, to disconnect, to connect, to really feel and to break with routine. The best days of the year that are already part of our memories and our way of being and feeling; but above all, the best days that are yet to come”, explained Del Cid.

This slogan is also targeted at those who do not know Torremolinos because, “the city awaits them with open arms”, according to the mayor, who also took the opportunity to say that the municipality experienced the best tourist year in its history thanks to more than 5 million overnight stays.

“We come to Fitur with a full agenda of promotional activities in which we will address the diversity of our tourist destination,” she said. The mayor has set herself the challenge for 2024 to surpass the figures of 2023.