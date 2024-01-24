By Kevin Fraser Park •
Published: 24 Jan 2024 • 15:52
Torremolinos at Fitur
Photo: Torremolinos Town Hall
Torremolinos aims to become ‘the best days of the year’ in its new tourist promotional campaign at Fitur, the International Tourism Fair.
The Mayor, Margarita del Cid, has been in charge of the launch of the promotion, which has a double objective. On the one hand, it is a thank you to all those who consider Torremolinos their home, it is also an invitation to, “experience the best days of the year, to share, to experience, to disconnect, to connect, to really feel and to break with routine. The best days of the year that are already part of our memories and our way of being and feeling; but above all, the best days that are yet to come”, explained Del Cid.
This slogan is also targeted at those who do not know Torremolinos because, “the city awaits them with open arms”, according to the mayor, who also took the opportunity to say that the municipality experienced the best tourist year in its history thanks to more than 5 million overnight stays.
“We come to Fitur with a full agenda of promotional activities in which we will address the diversity of our tourist destination,” she said. The mayor has set herself the challenge for 2024 to surpass the figures of 2023.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Kevin was born in Scotland and worked in marketing, running his own businesses in UK, Italy and, for the last 8 years, here in Spain. He moved to the Costa del Sol in 2016 working initially in real estate. He has a passion for literature and particularly the English language which is how he got into writing.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Website
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.