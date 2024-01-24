The Red Cross help the homeless

By Jennifer Popplewell • Published: 24 Jan 2024 • 12:55

Many find themselves on the streets since the pandemic Credit: Shutterstock/2200442365

Charity organisation, the Red Cross, has increased its efforts to help the homeless people in Almeria.

The Red Cross have stated that they estimate a 20 per cent increase in homeless people after Covid-19 in the Almeria region.

Fatima Cayo, who is in charge of the Red Cross Homeless Program in Almeria, has explained that there has been a “significant increase in demand for services”, which are offered through day centres and on night outings and involve warm clothing and hot food being offered to people who are on the street.

The Red Cross’ work is carried out in the capital and in the towns of Adra, Roquetas de Mar and Vera. Due to this sudden rise, the charity has stated that they are offering longer hours of opening, as well as placing more of their volunteers in this sector.

Since the beginning of last year, through the Andalucian Government, a housing plan for homeless people has been in place, where people can stay at a centre in return for actively searching for work, which in turn helps them get out of the situation permanently. This action has already given rise to ‘success stories’ in which some people have been able to get a job or live independently.