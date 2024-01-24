Tomodachi Marbella: The taste of quality

By Jennifer Popplewell • Published: 24 Jan 2024 • 21:08

Welcome to Tomodachi

Tomodachi is a Japanese restaurant in Marbella, with South American influences and specialising in Robatayaki grill.

Robatayaki directly translates to ‘fireside cooking’. It is a long-lasting Japanese tradition, which can be compared to a traditional Western-style barbecue.

Tomodachi is well renowned for its impeccable quality, as well as offering a unique dining experience, with a beautiful terrace in the warmer months and a cosy yet cool, intimate inside dining area for the winter.

Euro Weekly News had the pleasure of enjoying a dinner at Tomodachi during the second week of January, and we can safely say it not only surpassed expectations, but definitely cured those winter blues.

Tomodachi is located in the heart of Nueva Andalucia, an up and coming area which many refer to as the new ‘hot spot’ of Marbella. On arrival we met Banti, the owner of the restaurant, who is clearly extremely passionate about quality Japanese cuisine. He presented us with the refined and carefully selected menu, before taking leave to welcome other arriving guests.

Stepping into the inside dining area of Tomodachi is akin to entering the home of an artist. Beautiful mood lighting surrounds the tables and invites the eye to explore the culturally rich design. It is a truly unique space, one may even suggest that it is avant-garde in nature.

As Banti returned, he began to explain the menu to us, something that each guest will enjoy when dining here, as he states that: “each dish is a specialty and created with passion, we want people to know exactly what they are ordering”. An important aspect that the owner highlights is that Tomodachi is all about quality. EWN actually learned many new things during this experience, including the difference between yellowfin and bluefin tuna, the latter being of a significantly higher quality and the ingredients to all tuna dishes on the Tomodachi menu.

Each and every dish presented during the dinner was an absolute delight. A culinary innovation, where the quality could be tasted in each bite. EWN’s favourites were: the crispy rice with salmon, the salmon sashimi, the tuna tataki, the popcorn shrimp, and the black cod miso, all of which were fantastically unique dishes, yet when blended together made the perfect feast. This culinary expert clearly knows what he is doing, so make sure to allow him to assist you when ordering!

To finish off the experience, we ordered a matcha tiramisu, which left the perfect sweet taste after the array of tangy plates. Banti came to join at the table, and delighted us with the story of how Tomodachi first came to be. Originally from Nepal, he then moved to the UK and explained that: “I had worked in luxury Japanese restaurants for decades, spending most of my working life at Nobu in London. However, of course I had always dreamed of my own restaurant, to put all my skills into action and create a dream menu. When the pandemic happened and most things fell apart, I felt this was my perfect opportunity.”

Banti emphasises that it is “all about the quality here at Tomodachi, and of course creating a memorable dining experience for each and every guest.”

Well, it certainly was a memorable dinner, and the taste of that famous Tomodachi quality still lingers on our tongues.

Tomodachi is situated on Calle Rosalia De Castro, in Nueva Andalucia. Their opening hours are Tuesday – Sunday: 13:00 – 15:30 and 18:30 – 23:00. For reservations call +34 951 742 508 .

Sponsored