By Anna Ellis • Published: 24 Jan 2024 • 17:47

Torrevieja gears up for Tree Day 2024: Students to plant 800 trees. Image: Ayuntamiento de Torrevieja.

Torrevieja is getting ready for Tree Day 2024 by planning planting and regeneration activities.

This event, set for January 31 and February 1, involves students from all Torrevieja schools to spread awareness about taking care of the environment.

It’s considered one of the most important events in recent years in the Valencian Community.

The goal is to plant 800 plants, and students from 14 schools will join in planting activities at a specific area in the Natural Park.

They’ll focus on planting native species such as mastic kermes oak, taray, lavender, juniper, black hawthorn, palmetto, santolina, Aleppo pine, aladierno, rosemary, and carob.

The planting area in the upper part of the Lagunas de La Mata-Torrevieja Natural Park has been prepared, including necessary adjustments and emergency irrigation, along with installing protectors for the plants.

Tree Day is a way to talk about the importance of plants in absorbing CO2 and keeping natural park areas healthy.

The main aim of the event is to encourage a sense of responsibility and connection to nature among the younger generation, helping them develop a sustainable mindset for the future.