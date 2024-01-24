Trending:

Torrevieja gears up for Tree Day 2024: Students to plant 800 trees

By Anna Ellis • Published: 24 Jan 2024 • 17:47

Torrevieja gears up for Tree Day 2024: Students to plant 800 trees.

Torrevieja gears up for Tree Day 2024: Students to plant 800 trees. Image: Ayuntamiento de Torrevieja.

Torrevieja is getting ready for Tree Day 2024 by planning planting and regeneration activities.

This event, set for January 31 and February 1, involves students from all Torrevieja schools to spread awareness about taking care of the environment.

It’s considered one of the most important events in recent years in the Valencian Community.

The goal is to plant 800 plants, and students from 14 schools will join in planting activities at a specific area in the Natural Park.

They’ll focus on planting native species such as mastic kermes oak, taray, lavender, juniper, black hawthorn, palmetto, santolina, Aleppo pine, aladierno, rosemary, and carob.

The planting area in the upper part of the Lagunas de La Mata-Torrevieja Natural Park has been prepared, including necessary adjustments and emergency irrigation, along with installing protectors for the plants.

Tree Day is a way to talk about the importance of plants in absorbing CO2 and keeping natural park areas healthy.

The main aim of the event is to encourage a sense of responsibility and connection to nature among the younger generation, helping them develop a sustainable mindset for the future.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.

Author badge placeholder
Written by

Anna Ellis

Originally from Derbyshire, Anna has lived in the middle of nowhere on the Costa Blanca for 19 years. She is passionate about her animal family including four dogs and four horses, musicals and cooking.

Comments

    Leave a comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Continue Reading