Published: 24 Jan 2024 • 10:25
Valencian Community's urgencias: Managing over 673,000 incidents in 2023. Image: Generalitat Valenciana.
The Emergency Information and Coordination Centre (CICU) in the Valencian Community, under the Ministry of Health, managed a total of 673,756 incidents.
These figures are for the year 2023.
These incidents averaged 1,846 services attended to daily.
Out of the total incidents, 224,183 were emergencies, 104,785 required urgent responses, 83,557 were medical consultations, 15,193 were secondary transports, and 157,018 were unassisted urgent transports.
In terms of geographical distribution, the province of Alicante recorded 249,313 incidents.
To manage these incidents, healthcare resources performed a total of 391,787 services in 2023.
This included mobilisations of Urgent Medical Care Service (SAMU) units, Nursing Advanced Life Support (ALS) units, Basic Life Support (BLS) units, conventional unassisted urgent transport ambulances, and medical helicopters.
The CICU operates 24 hours a day, 365 days a year, with a team of coordinating doctors, nursing staff, announcers, and documentary filmmakers attending to urgent situations and health emergencies in the Valencian Community.
