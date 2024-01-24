Worker unions gather in Almeria

By Jennifer Popplewell •
Demands for safer travel
On the morning of Friday, January 19, Almeria worker unions UGT and CCOO gathered at the doors of the Union Building.
The meeting was due to a worker, a girl, aged 21, who had died in an accident whilst travelling to work.
The fatal incident occurred just a few days prior to this on the highway that connects Lorca (Murcia) and Pulpi (Almeria). A truck that was transporting plastic overturned on a bus and resulted in the death of the young woman and left 13 more injured who were returning after finishing their working day in a fruit and vegetable company in Pulpi.
The unions are demanding a more safer way of transport, as already three deaths have been recorded in Andalusia during the working hours in 2024.
Both forces are urging that 96 per cent of the transportation of goods in Spain is carried out by road, while the remaining 4 per cent is sent by rail, although the latter is known to be much safer. The unions are demanding immediate action to change these policies and transports.
