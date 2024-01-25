By Anna Ellis • Published: 25 Jan 2024 • 12:03

Alicante takes centre stage: Diverse delights showcased. Image: Ayuntamiento de Alicante.

Alicante is enjoying the Fitur International Tourism Fair in Madrid running from January 24 to January 28.

The event has a strategic focus on international conferences, sporting events, and music tourism.

Ana Poquet, the Councillor for Tourism, shared that MICE tourism (congresses, meetings, events, and incentives) is a key highlight, alongside sports and music, emphasising the city’s commitment to diverse offerings.

The cruise segment, gastronomy, and language tourism are also playing a significant role in Alicante’s promotional strategy.

Additionally, sustainability, digitalisation, and accessibility are central themes in the Alicante City & Beach Tourist Board’s promotion policy.

Fitur stands as one of the premier global tourism fairs, boasting 9,000 participating companies, representatives from 152 countries, and 806 exhibitors.

Alicante, maintaining its presence in the Turisme Comunitat Valenciana space, has its own stand, spanning 80 square metres.

The stand features a professional area with tables, an institutional area, and two tourist information desks.

A central large screen and a touch information screen provide an interactive experience for visitors.

The space is hosting presentations about Alicante as a destination, shedding light on both its attractions and the local tourism sector.