Almuñecar Mayor’s pledge to the town

By Catherine McGeer • Updated: 25 Jan 2024

Transforming Torrecuevas: A Pledge Fulfilled Image: Almuñecar Town Hall

ALMUÑECAR’s Mayor is committed to resolving the longstanding sanitation problem plaguing the residents of Torrecuevas. Persistent foul odours and water leaks have significantly impacted the quality of life and the environment in this beloved area.

Since assuming office, the Mayor initiated contact with the Mancomunidad de la Costa Tropical and Aguas y Servicios, urging them to find a definitive solution. On January 16, alongside President of Torrecuevas Rafa Caballero, a visit to Torrecuevas revealed multiple options for upgrading the sanitation system.

The team plans to carefully study the alternatives, considering budget constraints, execution time, urban planning, and the area’s future population growth. The objective is to provide Torrecuevas with a modern, secure, and sustainable sanitation system, ensuring the well-being of its residents and environmental conservation.

Expressing satisfaction in fulfilling this commitment, the Mayor emphasised Torrecuevas as a top priority. The local government remains dedicated to enhancing the lives of all residents. Gratitude was extended for the community’s trust, reinforcing the commitment to ongoing improvement efforts.

