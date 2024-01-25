Andalucia’s discount card for over the 65s

By Jennifer Popplewell • Published: 25 Jan 2024 • 9:39

The 65 card for discounts and more! Credit: Pseodejaen

Did you know about the Junta de Andalucia’s coveted ‘sesentaycinco’ card, or 65 card?

The sesentaycinco card, issued by the Junta de Andalucia, is free of charge, the only requirements are to be 65 years of age or older and to reside in any municipality in the region of Andalucia.

There are two versions of the card: green and gold. Anybody of any income amount can attain the former, the green, whilst the latter is only granted to those whose income is less than 75 per cent of IPREM (Public Multiple Effect Income Indicator).

To request your card, simply fill out a form that can be obtained from the Territorial Delegation for Social Inclusion, Youth, Families and Equality, visit juntadeandalucia.es to consult the addresses of the headquarters in the different Andalusian provinces. Alternatively, you can download it from the website of the Social Services agency.

All applications can be made by internet or via standard mail to the following address: Consejeria de Inclusión Social, Juventud, Familias e Igualdad. Apartado de Correos 1130. 41080 Sevilla.

There are many benefits to enjoy once you possess this card, including discounts on transport, food products, dental services, skin treatments and even deals on your next holiday! Card holders will also have the opportunity to get deals on cinema tickets, museum entries, theme parks among many others.

The 65 card is valid for five years and the renewal process is automatic, meaning that when it expires after this period, the card holder will receive a new one at their home without any action required.