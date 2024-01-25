By Anna Ellis • Published: 25 Jan 2024 • 7:56

Aspe's community connection campaign. Image: Ayuntamiento de Aspe.

In a bid to bring the Council closer to the community, Aspe organised a campaign to get locals connected to its online app in a bid to keep updated with news and information.

So far, in 2024, 455 people have downloaded the app.

Aroa Miralles, the Councillor for Citizen Participation, explained, “The objective is to provide the public with a general information medium that allows them to stay updated on the cultural agenda, power or water outages, news, pharmacies on duty, or incidents.”

Council staff engaged with 897 individuals aged 20 and above throughout the campaign.

Among them, 51 per cent downloaded the mobile application on the spot, and an additional 25 per cent already had it.

The campaign revealed that the use of mobile applications is not exclusive to young people, as a total of 259 people over 50 years old accessed the app for the first time.

To download the app, simply head to the Play Store on your mobile (for Android) or the App Store on your iPhone (works on recent versions).

Once in the Play Store search for Aspe City Council Ayuntamiento de Aspe then click on install or start download.