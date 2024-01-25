By Anna Ellis •
Published: 25 Jan 2024 • 14:36
Brushstrokes of life: Local artist Mariano Sánchez Ruiz showcases his talent. Image: Ayuntamiento de La Nucia.
A new painting exhibition by local artist Mariano Sánchez Ruiz has been inaugurated at the La Casilla Senior Centre in La Nucia.
The exhibition, which features 12 paintings of different techniques and themes such as landscapes, portraits, and still lifes, can be visited until February 15, with free admission.
Mariano Sánchez Ruiz, a 72-year-old artist, has been a resident of La Nucia for more than 30 years.
Originally from the Albacete town of El Salobral, he began his artistic journey in the 3rd Age Painting Workshop of La Casilla and continued his training in various Painting Schools of La Nucia, including the Auditori and Youth Center.
The exhibition reflects his connection to significant places in his life, including streets in Granada and Comchar, and a perspective of the Auditori de La Nucía.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from Derbyshire, Anna has lived in the middle of nowhere on the Costa Blanca for 19 years. She is passionate about her animal family including four dogs and four horses, musicals and cooking.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Website
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.