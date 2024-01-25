By Anna Ellis • Published: 25 Jan 2024 • 14:36

Brushstrokes of life: Local artist Mariano Sánchez Ruiz showcases his talent. Image: Ayuntamiento de La Nucia.

A new painting exhibition by local artist Mariano Sánchez Ruiz has been inaugurated at the La Casilla Senior Centre in La Nucia.

The exhibition, which features 12 paintings of different techniques and themes such as landscapes, portraits, and still lifes, can be visited until February 15, with free admission.

Mariano Sánchez Ruiz, a 72-year-old artist, has been a resident of La Nucia for more than 30 years.

Originally from the Albacete town of El Salobral, he began his artistic journey in the 3rd Age Painting Workshop of La Casilla and continued his training in various Painting Schools of La Nucia, including the Auditori and Youth Center.

The exhibition reflects his connection to significant places in his life, including streets in Granada and Comchar, and a perspective of the Auditori de La Nucía.