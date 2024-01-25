Fuengirola renovates the Armada Bridge

By Kevin Fraser Park •
Published: 25 Jan 2024 • 15:26
Armada Bridge restored
Photo: Fuengirola Town Hall
Fuengirola Town Hall is undertaking the complete repair of the Armada Bridge. The Mayor Ana Mula, visited the repair work on this infrastructure, which will soon be completed.
“The Armada Bridge is an emblem of the city and has been in existence for more than fifteen years. Its proximity to the sea, with the consequent corrosion caused by salt, the humidity of the river and the passage of time had caused deterioration”, said the Mayor.
The work now focuses on tightening the steel strips that support the platform and the general repainting of the footbridge. Another of the tasks is the renovation of its lighting using low consumption LED technology. “Very soon we will have a practically brand-new bridge”, said the Mayor.
This pedestrian footbridge, which connects the Sohail Castle area with the Paseo Marítimo, was designed by Fhecor Ingenieros and entered into service in 2006. However, it did not acquire its current name until October 2008, when, on the occasion of some manoeuvres carried out by the minehunter ‘Tajo’ in which its commander handed over the combat flag to the city, it was renamed Puente de la Armada (Armada Bridge).
