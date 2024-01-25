Italian man is 5 months pregnant

By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 25 Jan 2024 • 9:15

Transitioning man pregnant Photo: Shutterstock / PriceM

How can someone become a man and a mother at the same time? This is the case of a young person from Rome who, with his transition to become a man almost complete, discovered he was in his fifth month of pregnancy.

‘Marco’, as he was called in the story from La Repubblica, did not recognise himself in his body. He felt like a man and not a woman. He thus started the long and difficult process of gender reassignment.

First the psychological process to ascertain gender incongruity and then hormone therapies. His physique began to change. His face became covered with a beard and male features slowly became predominant.

Marco then began to eliminate what remained of his former body and underwent a mastectomy. The process had reached such an advanced stage that the Italian court authorised a change of sex attribution and the change of name on all documents.

One last step was missing: the hysterectomy, the removal of the uterus. When the operation was performed, however, it was immediately clear that Marco was five months pregnant.

Doctors found themselves in an extremely complex situation in one of Rome’s major health facilities. It emerged that following a relationship, ‘Marco’ had conceived a child. Now, high-level discussions are under way among the doctors who are following Marco’s case and who have never before been confronted with this situation.