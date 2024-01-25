By Anna Ellis • Published: 25 Jan 2024 • 10:05

Movers and Shakers launch 'An Extra Day, Extra Care' appeal. Image: Association of Movers and Shakers.

The Association of Movers and Shakers is excited to announce the launch of their “An Extra Day, Extra Care, Appeal.”

How can you contribute?

Consider organising a fundraising event, such as an Afternoon Tea or a Raffle, to help raise €120 for the cause.

In some local bars, Movers and Shakers have raffles available at just €1 per ticket. By participating, you stand a chance to win €20 to make your extra Leap Year Day even more special.

Simply choose a number and add your telephone number in the designated box. The lucky winner will be drawn on February 29.

Each €120 raised will be utilised to provide respite care for a night or during the day for the loved ones of caregivers.

This offers much-needed relief to caregivers, allowing them some well-deserved respite time.

All the funds collected will provide care for individuals dealing with Huntington’s Disease, Motor Neurone Disease, Ataxia, Multiple Sclerosis, and Parkinson’s Disease.

These are the five illnesses that Movers and Shakers passionately support.

For more information about the Movers and Shakers, visit the website: www.amscb.org.es or call Marion Smith at +(34) 711 008250.