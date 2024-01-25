Murcian Lemons Take TikTok by Storm

By Catherine McGeer • Published: 25 Jan 2024 • 12:52

A bitter aftertaste in Murcia. Photo: Pexels CC

MURCIAN lemons have gone viral on TikTok after renowned cyclist José María López, with 1.3 million followers on the popular social media platform, came across a huge pile of lemons thrown on the street.

The Lemon Dilemma Unveiled

His video explains how the farmers have only been offered 10 cents per kilo instead of the usual 30 cents per kilo and at that price, the farmer loses money. This particular farmer decided he would prefer to give his lemons away to those who need them the most.







2 Million Views and Counting: Viral Video Sparks Farmer Support

José María López highlighted the location of the lemons and suggested that those who come and get some leave a donation for the farmer if they can.

This video now has more than 2 million views and thousands of comments, people can not get over the markup on the lemons with one follower saying ‘I pay €3 per kilo in my local supermarket!’ The viral video has sparked a broader discussion about the challenges faced by farmers and the need for consumers to buy directly from farmers instead of large food chains.

