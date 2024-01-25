Murcian Lemons Take TikTok by Storm

By Catherine McGeer •
Published: 25 Jan 2024 • 12:52
A bitter aftertaste in Murcia.
Photo: Pexels CC
MURCIAN lemons have gone viral on TikTok after renowned cyclist José María López, with 1.3 million followers on the popular social media platform, came across a huge pile of lemons thrown on the street.
His video explains how the farmers have only been offered 10 cents per kilo instead of the usual 30 cents per kilo and at that price, the farmer loses money. This particular farmer decided he would prefer to give his lemons away to those who need them the most.
@josemaria_lpz Se REGALAN LIMONES! La triste realidad de Murcia. Por debajo de 0,30€ el kilo el agricultor pierde dinero y prefiere regalarlos. ➖ #murcia #huerta #limones ♬ Sedih – Kabayan
José María López highlighted the location of the lemons and suggested that those who come and get some leave a donation for the farmer if they can.
This video now has more than 2 million views and thousands of comments, people can not get over the markup on the lemons with one follower saying ‘I pay €3 per kilo in my local supermarket!’ The viral video has sparked a broader discussion about the challenges faced by farmers and the need for consumers to buy directly from farmers instead of large food chains.
For more Costa Calida news click here
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
I am an Irish writer who has been living in Spain for the past twenty years. My writing centers around the Costa Cálida. As a mother I also write about family life on the coast of Spain and every now and then I try to break down the world of Spanish politics!
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
Website
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.