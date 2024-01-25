Nature awaits: Almuñecar’s 2024 hiking Season

By Catherine McGeer •
Discover, trek, and thrive with AMD Almuñécar
THE Municipal Sports Area (AMD) in Almuñécar, in collaboration with the Town Council’s Sports Department, has launched the eagerly anticipated hiking program for 2024. Designed to promote a love for nature and the environment, the program boasts thirteen different routes throughout Axarquia, Malaga, and Granada.
Presenting the initiative, Sports Councillor Luis Aragón and AMD’s Hiking Coordinator, Javier del Castillo, expressed enthusiasm for the upcoming hiking season. The schedule kicks off on January 28 with a trek from Sendero de la Pavilla to the Nigüelas fault, offering breathtaking views of Los Cahorros and the Lecrín Valley.
The first phase concludes on May 26 with a journey through the unique natural setting of Caminito del Rey in Málaga. The second phase, starting on September 22, explores Poqueira village, concluding on November 24 with a route through the Cascada de los Árboles Petrificados in Granada’s Sierra Nevada Natural Park.
Interested participants can register at the municipal sports stadium ‘Francisco Bonet’ in Almuñécar from Monday to Friday, between 9 am to 2 pm and 5 pm to 10 pm. For more details, contact AMD Almuñécar at 958 88 31 42 or 673 369 309.
