Nature awaits: Almuñecar’s 2024 hiking Season

By Catherine McGeer • Published: 25 Jan 2024 • 6:00

Discover, trek, and thrive with AMD Almuñécar Image: Shutterstock/ Cabrerafoto

THE Municipal Sports Area (AMD) in Almuñécar, in collaboration with the Town Council’s Sports Department, has launched the eagerly anticipated hiking program for 2024. Designed to promote a love for nature and the environment, the program boasts thirteen different routes throughout Axarquia, Malaga, and Granada.

Join Almuñécar’s AMD for 13 Epic Hiking Routes in 2024

Presenting the initiative, Sports Councillor Luis Aragón and AMD’s Hiking Coordinator, Javier del Castillo, expressed enthusiasm for the upcoming hiking season. The schedule kicks off on January 28 with a trek from Sendero de la Pavilla to the Nigüelas fault, offering breathtaking views of Los Cahorros and the Lecrín Valley.

Get Ready to Trek

The first phase concludes on May 26 with a journey through the unique natural setting of Caminito del Rey in Málaga. The second phase, starting on September 22, explores Poqueira village, concluding on November 24 with a route through the Cascada de los Árboles Petrificados in Granada’s Sierra Nevada Natural Park.

Sign Up Now!

Interested participants can register at the municipal sports stadium ‘Francisco Bonet’ in Almuñécar from Monday to Friday, between 9 am to 2 pm and 5 pm to 10 pm. For more details, contact AMD Almuñécar at 958 88 31 42 or 673 369 309.

For more Axarquia news and events click here