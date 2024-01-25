News in brief: Axarquia

By Catherine McGeer •
Published: 25 Jan 2024 • 13:15
Image: Shutterstock/Rishiken
Antique Fair
THE Almuñecar Town Hall has advised that every Sunday morning at the Ferial de la Paloma in Almuñecar an antique fair will take place.
COMPETA will host a flamenco show on Saturday, February 10 at 7 pm at the Sala de Conciertos Musarmonia on Avenida Constitucion 61.
ON Saturday, January 27 a dance show will take place at the Teatro del Carmen at 8 pm. The show is titled ‘La Psicologia del Color’ and is aimed at children. Tickets are €10 and can be purchased at the tourism office.
A light installation will take place in the Jardin del CAC in Velez-Malaga on Friday, January 26 at 8 pm. This Contemporary art show by Pablo Berenguer will light up the patios and the façade of the building. Don’t miss out!
A message from the President of ‘Almijara Bowling Club’ Nerja:
‘AS President of the ‘Almijara Bowling Club’ Nerja, I wish to publicly thank the owners of Lual, Fernando and Felipe Alvarez for their help since we have to leave the present location La Raqueta, and move to another site, Lual, and the Ayuntamiento Urban Planner, Alberte Tome, have given us a new location, both giving outstanding help.’
David Trippas. President of the Almijara Bowls Club.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
I am an Irish writer who has been living in Spain for the past twenty years. My writing centers around the Costa Cálida. As a mother I also write about family life on the coast of Spain and every now and then I try to break down the world of Spanish politics!
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Website
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.