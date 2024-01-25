News in brief: Axarquia

By Catherine McGeer • Published: 25 Jan 2024 • 13:15

Image: Shutterstock/Rishiken

Antique Fair

THE Almuñecar Town Hall has advised that every Sunday morning at the Ferial de la Paloma in Almuñecar an antique fair will take place.

Flamenco Show

COMPETA will host a flamenco show on Saturday, February 10 at 7 pm at the Sala de Conciertos Musarmonia on Avenida Constitucion 61.

Dance Show

ON Saturday, January 27 a dance show will take place at the Teatro del Carmen at 8 pm. The show is titled ‘La Psicologia del Color’ and is aimed at children. Tickets are €10 and can be purchased at the tourism office.

Light Show

A light installation will take place in the Jardin del CAC in Velez-Malaga on Friday, January 26 at 8 pm. This Contemporary art show by Pablo Berenguer will light up the patios and the façade of the building. Don’t miss out!

Bowling Club

A message from the President of ‘Almijara Bowling Club’ Nerja:

‘AS President of the ‘Almijara Bowling Club’ Nerja, I wish to publicly thank the owners of Lual, Fernando and Felipe Alvarez for their help since we have to leave the present location La Raqueta, and move to another site, Lual, and the Ayuntamiento Urban Planner, Alberte Tome, have given us a new location, both giving outstanding help.’

David Trippas. President of the Almijara Bowls Club.