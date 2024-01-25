Oceanika: the largest wooden construction in Spain

By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 25 Jan 2024 • 12:36

Oceanika Photo: Torremolinos Town Hall

A new project in the old Los Alamos hotel will put Torremolinos firmly on the map for digital nomads.

An urban regeneration project will replace the existing uninhabited building with a state-of-the-art, energy-efficient hotel with connectivity in all spaces, complemented by a commercial area. The Oceanika complex was presented at Fitur by the Mayor, Margarita del Cid, and the deputy general manager of Nuovit Corporate, Luis Acacio Ortega.

Del Cid said that Torremolinos is committed to this project, fulfilling the objective set for urban regeneration. “We believe that our city has a lot of room to improve and update public and private spaces to make them more attractive, more walkable, more useful to citizens and in the context that Torremolinos plays as a fundamental part of the metropolitan area,” she said.

The project is going to be developed in a symbolic and very visible place at the entrance to Torremolinos and with a target audience of digital nomads. “Without a doubt our city has the vocation to attract talent;professionals, who, I am convinced, once they live in Torremolinos, will not only want to live in it, but to live it,” added the Mayor.

Nuovit Homes is launching this, its first building for coliving, which will become the largest in the province of Malaga. The complex, christened ‘Oceanika’, has a projected surface area of more than 15,000 sqms and will offer 180 apartments.

A new concept of coliving

This project develops a new concept of coliving and commercial area. As Luis Acacio explained, this building will be constructed in modules that rotate and shift to allow each apartment to have terraces with optimal solar and visual orientation. In addition, each terrace opens on a corner, improving ventilation and, of course, the hours of natural light.

Oceanika will use environmentally friendly construction materials: wood from certified sustainably managed forests will be used from the early stages. It will be the largest timber construction by volume in Spain.

Following a bioclimatic design and passive architecture criteria, Oceanika will present high energy efficiency and comfort against the trend of increasingly hotter cities. The project will have an innovative system for the responsible use of water, achieved through the incorporation of native species with low water requirements and low consumption taps.