By Anna Ellis • Published: 25 Jan 2024 • 14:13

Orihuela Costa: The Independence Party want you!. Image: Partido Independencia Orihuela Costa / Facebook.

The Partido Independencia Orihuela Costa (PIOC) is excited to announce its first Annual General Meeting (AGM) of 2024.

The meeting will be held on February 9 at The Emerald Isle La Florida, starting at 6:00.PM.

If you’re interested in becoming a member of PIOC and supporting their campaign for Independence, mark your calendar for a PIOC meeting on January 29 at 11:30.AM. This meeting will also be held at The Emerald Isle La Florida.

During the meeting, you can register as a PIOC member, hear from the founders about upcoming proposals for Orihuela Costa’s future, and engage in discussions.

PIOC is dedicated to advocating for self-governance for Orihuela Costa residents, ensuring that the taxes paid contribute to enhancing infrastructure and social welfare services.

This includes maintaining schools, play parks, roads, and beaches, as well as addressing the need for a Library and Cultural Centre to serve the diverse community of 117 nationalities.

With approximately 34,000 residents registered on the Padron, including 6,000 children under 18, the actual population of Orihuela Costa exceeds 70,000, the PIOC says this highlights the importance of active participation.