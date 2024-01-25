Pedrita Parker illustrates the history of Benalmadena

By Kevin Fraser Park •
Illustrated panels
Photo: Benalmadena Town Hall
The illustrations by the Malaga-born artist, Pedrita Parker, have been distributed on seven panels along the seafront promenade of Benalmadena.
You can also get to know the history of the town through the podcasts accessible through the illustrations or through leaflets that will be distributed in various buildings of the town.
The Malaga illustrator ‘Pedrita Parker’, who has more than 300,000 followers on Instagram, has illustrated the Historical Route of Benalmadena, an exhibition about the history of the municipality, in seven explanatory panels, which can be seen along the promenade of the town.
For the public exhibition, new communication and information technologies have been used so that, in addition to the panels, the Department of Culture has produced a series of podcasts, in Spanish and English, which can be accessed through the Culture website of the City Council and from the panels that make up the route.
In addition, to reach the widest possible audience, the Department of Culture has printed leaflets with the illustrations of ‘Pedrita Parker’. The leaflets are available at throughout the town, including from the Benalmadena History Centre, the Casa de la Cultura in Arroyo de la Miel, the Pre-Columbian Museum in Benalmadena Pueblo and the Tourist Office in Benalmadena Costa.
