Polish satisfaction

By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 25 Jan 2024 • 10:11

Highest satisfaction Photo: Pexels CC / Tove Liu

People in Poland have the joint second highest level of satisfaction with their lives among all EU member states, new data from statistical agency Eurostat shows. And Polish youth has the highest level of satisfaction of all according to Notes from Poland.

Across all age groups, Austrians have the highest level of satisfaction, at 7.9 on a scale of 1-10. They are followed in joint second place by Poland, Romania and Finland, all on 7.7, with Belgium and the Netherlands tied in fifth with 7.6.

At the other end of the scale, the EU’s most dissatisfied residents are found in Bulgaria (5.6), Germany (6.5), Greece (6.7), Latvia and Croatia (both 6.8). The figure across the EU as a whole is 7.1.

In the latest data, Poland also had the highest reported level of satisfaction among the youngest respondents, those aged 16-29, where its figure of 8.1 was joint top with Romania.

In most other EU countries, the youngest age group expressed greater satisfaction than the oldest and in all member states higher levels of education are associated with greater satisfaction. Levels of satisfaction among men and women were equal across the bloc as a whole.

Poland’s economic and social development over the last two decades has been rapid. Last year, it overtook Spain on an index used by the European Union to assess the material wealth of households in member states.