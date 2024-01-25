RINCON de la Victoria’s skate showdown

By Catherine McGeer •
Published: 25 Jan 2024 • 11:01
: Where Talent Meets Thrills!
Image: Shutterstock/ FiledIMAGE
Rincon de la Victoria is set to host the third Open Skateboards Rincón Attack on Saturday, January 27, at the Skate Park Ignacio Echeverría. The event, organised by the Youth Council will feature skaters from across Andalucía and beyond, all vying for a total prize pool of €3,000 in cash and an additional €1,000 in sports equipment.
Belén Gutiérrez, Youth Councillor, emphasised the growing interest in the event, expecting participants not only from Andalucía but also international skaters enticed by the substantial cash prizes and the event’s reputation over the past two years. Olympic skateboarder Danny León will attend.
Starting at 10:00 AM, registration for the Open will be free and on the same day. The competition, featuring two main categories, Street and Bowl, kicks off at 11:00 AM and runs until 6:00 PM, with the finals scheduled to begin at that time. The categories will be further divided by age groups, with €1,500 up for grabs in each.
The event promises a vibrant atmosphere with DJ entertainment, an exhibition of graffiti, and new additions like Fingerboard and Kendama exhibitions. For more details, follow @rinconattack on Instagram.
I am an Irish writer who has been living in Spain for the past twenty years. My writing centers around the Costa Cálida. As a mother I also write about family life on the coast of Spain and every now and then I try to break down the world of Spanish politics!
