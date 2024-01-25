By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 25 Jan 2024 • 12:15

Grita mi nombre Photo: Malaga Provincial Council

The Costa del Sol has launched a new promotional campaign, ‘Grita mi nombre’ (Shout my name) which invites younger tourists to discover and live new experiences and emotions in the province with the aim of strengthening the tourist leadership of the destination.

This was announced by the president of the Diputación de Málaga and Costa del Sol Tourism, Francisco Salado, who explained that the new campaign – which was presented to the sector on Wednesday January 24in Madrid, at the Florida Park del Retiro exhibition centre – aims to consolidate and extend the Costa del Sol’s leadership also among younger generations.

“It is an innovative and daring campaign that transmits youth, joy, joie de vivre and a deep respect for the Costa del Sol, its history, its authenticity and its people. It is a step forward in the promotional strategy of the Costa del Sol, but, obviously, it appeals to the rest of the public, because, after all, youth is a state of mind”.

Mateo García, founder and CEO of travel agency Narita, said: “The promotional video is a roadtrip through the Costa del Sol that shows us the vitality of a destination where everything is within our reach, living an eternal youth, in extraordinary places where we would like to return again and again”. And he added: “The campaign is built on honesty, self-esteem and the connection with the roots that only a destination such as the province of Malaga can offer”.