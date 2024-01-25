By Anna Ellis • Published: 25 Jan 2024 • 18:39

The Entertainers gear up for a new season of performances in 2024. Image: The Entertainers.

After a successful charity fundraising season last year, The Entertainers celebrated Christmas by supporting the official opening of Chico’s of Sanet y Negrals.

Chicos is a new restaurant and bakery owned by Richard and Michiel Verkoren. The festivities included a sumptuous eight-course lunch, capping off their 2023 season on a high note.

Now, gearing up for 2024, The Entertainers are planning a new programme, selecting fresh songs, and coordinating dates with various charities for upcoming events. They’re excited to perform for some new charities in the coming season.

Here’s a glimpse of their diary for 2024: March 6: Benidorm Residential, June 11 or 12: Supporting Make a Smile at Can Tallerina, June 28: Entertaining U3A Vall del Pop (venue to be confirmed).

September 6: Entertaining U3A Denia at Los Arcos, September 17 or 18: Supporting Make a Smile at Can Tallerina and October 6: Supporting APROP at Los Arcos.

Discussions are ongoing with SCAN, Help of Denia, and Jalon Valley Help.

If you want to see The Entertainers perform for your favourite charity, give them a call.

Rehearsals for the group begin next month, refining the individual practices into the captivating performances we all love to watch.

Stay updated by following The Entertainers on Facebook at “The Entertainers Marina Alta.”