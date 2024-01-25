By Anna Ellis • Published: 25 Jan 2024 • 7:28

Twelve years of harmony: Benidorm International Organ Festival Returns. Image: Ayuntamiento de Benidorm

The Benidorm International Organ Festival is set to celebrate its twelfth edition this year, showcasing its status as a national and international cultural event.

The festival, which has become a renowned platform for prestigious musicians and organists worldwide, is known for its exceptional performances.

Presented by the Councilor for Culture, Jaime Jesús Pérez, along with the festival’s artistic directors, Juan Antonio Espinosa and Benantzi Bilbao, the event will feature nine concerts in total.

The concerts will take place on the last Friday of each month at 8:00.PM. in the church of San Jaime.

The cycle will kick off on January 26 with Gabrielle Giacomelli and continue with performances by various artists, including Daniel Oyarzábal, Miguel Ripoll, Cristina García Banegas, and others.

The festival has gained popularity, attracting around 2,000 attendees last year, with expectations of increased participation this year.

The diverse program aims to showcase the possibilities of the organ, offering residents and tourists a unique musical experience.

The councillor expressed gratitude to the parish for supporting the festival and highlighted the importance of keeping the organ in use.

Juan Antonio Espinosa and Benantzi Bilbao emphasised the success of the previous events and the high level of artists participating this year, showcasing the festival’s recognition on a global scale.