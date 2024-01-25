By Anna Ellis • Published: 25 Jan 2024 • 19:37

U3A Vall del Pop's rocking charity event with OK Band raises €1952. Image: U3A Vall del Pop.

Saturday afternoon, January 20, marked a joyous celebration as 93 U3A Vall del Pop members and fans of the fantastic OK band came together.

The celebrations turned into a nonstop 5-hour party!

Terry and Co, two members of the band, graciously opened their beautiful home and rehearsal studio for an indoor picnic concert, all in support of U3A Vall del Pop’s Goodwill charity.

The festivities kicked off with Alain and Elena of the super duo, Multipass, delivering a fantastic set while guests enjoyed picnics and drinks from the bar.

To enhance the picnic experience, delicious homemade sausage rolls and cakes were available along with homemade marmalades and chutneys.

Next followed the performance by the incredible OK band, who took the stage for a rocking 2.5-hour set, keeping the audience dancing and singing along.

Known for their generosity, the OK band actively supports

various charities and helped raise nearly €25,000 in the previous year alone.

In total, the afternoon raised an impressive €1952, a truly fantastic amount.

U3A Vall del Pop extends heartfelt thanks to everyone who attended and supported the event, the OKs and Multipass and all the dedicated helpers who made the day a resounding success.