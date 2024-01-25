By Anna Ellis • Published: 25 Jan 2024 • 13:49

Wine winners: Pinoso's Tarima Hill ranks among the top 10 wines globally. Image: Ayuntamiento de Pinoso.

Wine Spectator is a renowned North American magazine specialising in oenology.

The magazine recently revealed its selection of the ten best wines globally, following the publication of the top 100 list in 2023.

Securing a notable position in the top 10 is a Spanish gem hailing from Pinoso.

The Tarima Hill red wine, crafted by Bodegas Volver in Alicante, has earned its place.

The vineyards, situated between 600 and 700 metres above sea level, contribute to its unique character.

Aged for fourteen months in French oak barrels, this exceptional wine is crafted from grapes sourced from 40 to 75-year-old vines, employing a glass system and grown naturally.

Tarima Hill boasts a captivating ruby red hue and an enticing aroma of red fruits and blackberries, complemented by subtle notes of grass and floral qualities.

What sets this wine apart, in addition to its outstanding characteristics, is its remarkable price-quality ratio.

Priced at around €13, it stands as the second most affordable option on the entire list, surpassed only by the Argentine Tapiz.

For wine enthusiasts seeking an exceptional experience without breaking the bank, Tarima Hill 2020 proves to be an enticing choice, marrying quality and affordability with a touch of Spanish terroir.