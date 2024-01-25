WWF warns of overexploitation of water

By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 25 Jan 2024 • 14:18

WWF warning Photo: Wikimedia CC / Basotxerri

The drought is worsening in Andalucia and some of the measures which have been introduced by the Junta de Andalucia have been criticised by the WWF (The World Wide Fund for Nature) as the organisation says the actions are a false solution to the drought, they maintain a high demand for water to feed the irrigation ‘bubble’ and do not put an end to water theft.

“In recent years we have been living with extraordinary decrees to maintain the same model of overexploitation of water with the excuse that there is a lack of rainfall. The reality is that the structural problems of water shortages in Andalucia must first be tackled by reducing excessive consumption, eliminating water theft and adapting to the uncertainty of climate change, and not always asking for more water for golf courses or industrial and intensive crops,” explained Rafael Seiz, an expert in WWF Spain’s water programme.

85% of water is for irrigation

The reservoirs of Andalucia face the beginning of 2024 at around 20 per cent of their capacity, without the latest rains having been able to alleviate the situation appreciably. However, on average, more than 85% of the water used has been allocated to irrigation, consuming an enormous amount of resources and reducing the ability to react to the shortage.

“We cannot wait for the rains to solve our problems of overexploitation of water, nor can we continue to rely on urgent measures to solve a structural problem in our water management and use”, said Rafael Seiz.