WWF warns of overexploitation of water

By Kevin Fraser Park •
Published: 25 Jan 2024 • 14:18
WWF warning
Photo: Wikimedia CC / Basotxerri
The drought is worsening in Andalucia and some of the measures which have been introduced by the Junta de Andalucia have been criticised by the WWF (The World Wide Fund for Nature) as the organisation says the actions are a false solution to the drought, they maintain a high demand for water to feed the irrigation ‘bubble’ and do not put an end to water theft.
“In recent years we have been living with extraordinary decrees to maintain the same model of overexploitation of water with the excuse that there is a lack of rainfall. The reality is that the structural problems of water shortages in Andalucia must first be tackled by reducing excessive consumption, eliminating water theft and adapting to the uncertainty of climate change, and not always asking for more water for golf courses or industrial and intensive crops,” explained Rafael Seiz, an expert in WWF Spain’s water programme.
The reservoirs of Andalucia face the beginning of 2024 at around 20 per cent of their capacity, without the latest rains having been able to alleviate the situation appreciably. However, on average, more than 85% of the water used has been allocated to irrigation, consuming an enormous amount of resources and reducing the ability to react to the shortage.
“We cannot wait for the rains to solve our problems of overexploitation of water, nor can we continue to rely on urgent measures to solve a structural problem in our water management and use”, said Rafael Seiz.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Kevin was born in Scotland and worked in marketing, running his own businesses in UK, Italy and, for the last 8 years, here in Spain. He moved to the Costa del Sol in 2016 working initially in real estate. He has a passion for literature and particularly the English language which is how he got into writing.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
Website
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.