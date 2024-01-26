40,000 people come to Torremolinos for festival

By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 26 Jan 2024 • 20:44

Rockin' Race Jamboree festival Photo: Torremolinos Town Hall

The 30th edition of the international Rockin’ Race Jamboree festival will bring nearly 40,000 people to Torremolinos, twice as many as last year. The event, which was promoted at Fitur, will feature top artists and bands such as ‘Reverend Horton Heat’, Linda Gail Lewis and ‘Los Sirex’ and continues until February 4.

Torremolinos will once again become the world capital of rock and roll with this leisure and cultural event which will mean the opening of hotel establishments in La Carihuela and an increase in occupancy of 60 per cent during the days of the festival, 20 per cent more than the previous edition.

Mayor of Torremolinos, Margarita del Cid, said at Fitur (the International Tourism Fair) that ” Rockin’ Race Jamboree is the first major international event of the year in our town, and remains the key to this paradise to stop having high season and low season”.

The Mayor took the opportunity to thank the commitment of Turismo Andaluz for this event as well as the direction of the event to Guillermo Jiménez, noting his commitment to Torremolinos because, “Guillermo has managed to generate during the days of the festival a magical atmosphere that permeates the entire town”.

Rock ‘n’ roll knows no frontiers

Guillermo Jiménez himself said that, “This year the Rockin’Race Jamboree has gone beyond the limits. People are coming from all over the world, because rock ‘n’ roll knows no frontiers”.

A total of 42 bands, most of them international, complete the line-up of the Rockin’ Race Jamboree. Rock and roll artists and bands such as ‘Reverend Horton Heat’, Linda Gail Lewis or ‘Los Sirex’, among many others, will perform on the different stages prepared for this edition.

The Príncipe de Asturias Municipal Auditorium will host the concerts from 8pm to 4am. At the same venue, attendees will find various stands selling items for rockabillies. The Plaza del Remo will be the stage for the performances on February 3, from midday to 6pm and on February 4 from midday to 4pm. Also, in the same square, the ‘Classics on wheels Costa del Sol‘ will be held on February 3 from 11am to 4pm where there will also be music and food trucks.