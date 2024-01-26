A house for €40,000

By Kevin Fraser Park •
There is a village in Malaga province where you can still buy a 100 square metre house for less than €40,000. It is one of the cheapest places to buy property in Andalucia and is only 58 kilometres from Malaga airport.
Buying a property in Spain can be quite a difficult task, as the price per square metre is approximately €3,000 on average. Despite the fact that in recent years there has been a general increase in the price of houses and apartments in the country, there are some municipalities where the price has fallen or is not so high.
One example is the municipality of Alameda in Malaga, where the price per square metre is around €607. This town, located less than an hour from the capital, according to Idealista data, is much, much cheaper than others such as Malaga itself, where the square metre costs €2,668; Benahavís, with a price of €4,379; Marbella, where the square metre cost is nearer to €5,000.
Apart from Alameda, there are other municipalities in Malaga where the square metre price is below the average for the province, which in December 2023 stood at €3,079. All of the following towns have property below €1,000 per square metre and all are within easy reach of Malaga and the Costa del Sol: Teba, Benaojan, Campillos, Cortes de la Frontera, Archidona, Tolox, Guaro, Arriate, Comares, Mollina and Alora.
