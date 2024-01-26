By Anna Ellis •
Published: 26 Jan 2024
Academic brilliance shines in El Campello. Image: Ayuntamiento de El Campello.
Eight students from various public schools in El Campello have received recognition for their outstanding academic performance in the 2021/2022 academic year.
The Department of Education, Universities, and Employment in the Valencian Community honoured a total of 178 students from the province with extraordinary awards.
The awards ceremony, held at the Provincial Auditorium of Alicante, highlighted the dedication and effort exhibited by these students, showcasing their excellence through their grades.
Among the awardees from El Campello are Matvei Bordak (El Fabraquer school), Viada Bordak (Fabraquet), Raquel Sáez Sellés (Fabraquer), Aretha Tendero Cozar (El Vincle), Anna Martínez Cannoves (Pla de Barraques), Lucía Tribaldos Hevia (Pla de Barraques), Aitana López Pérez (Rafael Altamira), and María Znojek Ana (Rafael Altamira school).
Originally from Derbyshire, Anna has lived in the middle of nowhere on the Costa Blanca for 19 years. She is passionate about her animal family including four dogs and four horses, musicals and cooking.
