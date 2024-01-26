By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 26 Jan 2024 • 11:52

AECC at Higueron Photo: AECC

On Saturday February 3 the first edition of the AECC charity gala dinner will take place at the Higuerón Hotel. An event in which the Spanish Association Against Cancer seeks to raise funds for four of its delegations in Malaga: Benalmadena, Fuengirola, Mijas and Torremolinos.

The Spanish Association Against Cancer, within the initiative ‘All Against Cancer’ a collective movement that unites people, companies and institutions for a common cause; to overcome the 70 per cent survival rate by the year 2030. For this reason, Higuerón Hotel is joining forces to raise funds in what will be the first edition of the charity gala dinner that will take place as part of World Cancer Day.

Cancer in Spain is the second leading cause of death with a mortality rate of 25 per cent. Worldwide, cancer remains a major cause of morbidity and mortality. Projections for 2040 indicate that some 30 million people could be affected, an increase of 54 per cent. That is why it is essential to persist with awareness campaigns and to support research against this disease.

According to Joaquín Morales, president of the Association Against Cancer, “This Gala Dinner will mark a before and after in the Spanish Association Against Cancer. It marks the beginning of a new stage of collaboration between branches with the aim of being more efficient when it comes to finding resources that we then invest in patient care and research. I would like to thank the Higuerón Hotel for their absolute collaboration; Diego Gallegos, for his extraordinary contribution to the menu, which will give an extra quality to the Gala and all the companies and friends who are going to collaborate so that we can experience an unforgettable night of solidarity. I am sure it will be a success”.

Working to raise awareness

Along the same lines, Javier Rodríguez, CEO of Higuerón Resort, said, “at Higuerón Resort we have always been very committed to the cause and we believe that it is essential to join forces in the fight against cancer and continue working to raise awareness. Between all of us we will succeed”.

Finally, Diego Gallegos, Michelin Star chef at Sollo Restaurante, who will be in charge of preparing one of his most emblematic dishes for the gala. Diego has expressed his enthusiasm for participating in this event,”it is a great honour for me to participate in the first edition of the Charity Gala Dinner at what is now my home, Higuerón Resort, with what I do best, cooking. It is with this that I want to do my bit for this cause”.

With this event, the Spanish Association Against Cancer and Higuerón Hotel want to go beyond raising funds, they want to weave a network of solidarity that transcends barriers, thus standing as a response to the magnitude of the challenge of cancer. And also to encourage other companies to join the challenge and together transform the reality of cancer in Spain.