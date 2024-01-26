ALMUÑECAR prepares for a Carnival 2024

By Catherine McGeer • Published: 26 Jan 2024 • 18:16

Masks On, Spirits Up! Image: Shutterstock/ Luciano de la Rosa

ALMUÑECAR is gearing up for a spectacular Carnival celebration on February 9 and 10, promising a weekend filled with excitement. On February 9, festivities kick off at 11 am with a Disney-themed children’s show. In the afternoon, the Children’s Carnival takes centre stage with tributes to Toy Story and Barbie, featuring various activities and bouncy castles from 5 pm onwards.

Carnival on Bikes’ at 6 pm on February 10

February 10 marks the grand Carnival day, beginning with a ‘Carnival on Bikes’ at 6 pm, followed by the Carnival Parade at 8 pm, featuring the Grand Showman. All events will take place at the Río Verde fairground. The Carnival will conclude with the ‘Carnival Fest,’ a lively party featuring special guests and renowned DJs.

Axarquía Region Gears Up for Carnival Celebrations

Almuñécar is not alone in embracing the Carnival spirit. Throughout the Axarquía region, towns are gearing up for their festive fiestas and parades. Each town has crafted a unique celebration, adding their local flair to the festivities. To discover more about the Carnival events happening in each town, be sure to check out your respective Town Hall’s social media pages for detailed schedules and exciting updates.

‘Carnaval’ Traditions in Spain Before the Lenten Season

‘Carnaval’ in Spain is a festive and lively celebration that typically takes place in the weeks leading up to Lent, which is the period of fasting and reflection observed by Christians before Easter.

