By Anna Ellis • Published: 26 Jan 2024 • 7:44

Altea transforms El Bol promenade into open-air exhibition space. Image: Ayuntamiento de Altea.

A section of the El Bol promenade in Altea has undergone a transformation into an open-air exhibition space.

The exhibition is a showcase of twenty-one reproduced works by the renowned Altea painter Juan Navarro Ramón.

This exhibition is part of the commemorative events organised by the Altea Town Hall to celebrate the 120th anniversary of the artist’s birth, a series of events initiated in March of the previous year.

The outdoor exhibition comprises five numbered totems, allowing viewers to follow the chronological journey of the painter through concise texts and witness a selection of twenty-one works created by Navarro Ramón between 1925 and 1980.

Twenty of these artworks belong to the municipal collection, a generous donation of 232 works – comprising 181 oil paintings, lithographs, engravings, drawings, and mixed media pieces – made by the artist during his lifetime to the Town Hall.

Subsequently, his nephew and heir, Javier Barrio Navarro, contributed to this collection.

A notable inclusion in the exhibition is the reproduction of “Et Venjarem,” a painting exhibited in the pavilion of the Spanish Republic during the Universal Exhibition in Paris in 1937.

This piece, along with Picasso’s “Guernica” and Joan Miró’s “Els segadors,” united three international artists in denouncing the atrocities of the Civil War.

“Et Venjarem” remains the property of the Ministry of Culture and is under the care of the Museu Nacional d’Art de Catalunya, although it is not currently on public display.