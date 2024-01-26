By Anna Ellis • Published: 26 Jan 2024 • 19:50

Aspe's aquatic advancements: Mayor announces €400,000 investment. Image: Ayuntamiento de Aspe.

Mayor Antonio Puerto of Aspe has revealed plans for a substantial investment of nearly €400,000 in enhancing the sewage and water network infrastructure within the town.

This initiative is part of a broader commitment to renew water-related facilities, with a total investment reaching almost €1 million slated for the year 2023.

Scheduled to unfold over the course of 2024 and 2025, the investment encompasses two primary areas of focus.

Firstly, there will be improvements to the Uchel reservoir, a key source supplying the city with drinking water, boasting a capacity of more than 25,000 cubic metres.

This latest venture builds upon the groundwork laid in 2023, which included enhancements to the Uchel reservoir and the revamping of infrastructure on Calle Vicente Cervera, along with surrounding streets and Calle Báscula.

The multifaceted approach reflects a strategic and comprehensive effort to modernise and fortify Aspe’s water-related systems.